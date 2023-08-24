Dropbox Kills Its Unlimited Storage Plan

Dropbox is killing off its unlimited storage plan, saying it was being abused by crypto and Chia miners.

Dropbox is one of the most popular online storage services and offers a variety of plans and options. The company offered an unlimited storage plan that was targeted at business, but has seen an increase in the number of customers abusing the option, according to a company blog post:

But over time, we found a growing number of customers were buying Advanced subscriptions not to run a business or organization, but instead for purposes like crypto and Chia mining, unrelated individuals pooling storage for personal use cases, or even instances of reselling storage. In recent months, we’ve seen a surge of this behavior in the wake of other services making similar policy changes. We’ve observed that customers like these frequently consume thousands of times more storage than our genuine business customers, which risks creating an unreliable experience for all of our customers. Importantly, our policy for Advanced has always been to provide as much storage as needed to run a legitimate business or organization, not to provide unlimited storage for any use case.

The company tried using terms and prohibited use lists, but nothing was successful in stemming the tide of abuse. The company has therefore opted to kill off the unlimited plan and go with metered plans instead.

As a result, we’re sunsetting the “as much space as you need” policy and transitioning to a metered model. That said, we’re committed to making this transition as seamless as possible for our customers. Starting today, customers who purchase a Dropbox Advanced plan with three active licenses will receive 15TB of storage space shared by the team—enough space to store about 100 million documents, 4 million photos or 7500 hours of HD video. Each additional active license will receive 5TB of storage.

It’s a shame to see a few bad actors ruin a good service for everyone.