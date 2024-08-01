Microsoft Calls Foul Over Reddit Blocking All But Google

Microsoft is calling foul over Reddit’s recent effort to block all search engines except Google, saying the decision ‘impacts competition.’

Reddit recently started blocking nearly all search engines except Google, as part of its $60 million annual deal to give Google access to data for AI training. In an interview with The Verge, Reddit CEO Steve Huffman made clear that search engines need to pay-to-play, when it comes to Reddit’s data.

“Without these agreements, we don’t have any say or knowledge of how our data is displayed and what it’s used for, which has put us in a position now of blocking folks who haven’t been willing to come to terms with how we’d like our data to be used or not used,” Huffman told the outlet. He called out Microsoft, Anthropic, and Perplexity, saying it has been “a real pain in the ass to block these companies” that refuse to pay.

Microsoft Head of Search, Jordi Ribas, says Reddit’s actions harm competition in the search market.

Despite this, Reddit has blocked Bing from crawling their site for search, favoring another search engine and impacting competition from Bing and Bing-powered engines. — Jordi Ribas (@JordiRib1) July 29, 2024

Interestingly, in response to another user’s comment, Ribas takes issue with Huffman’s description, saying it respects Reddit’s terms and only crawls the site for standard search results.

I hear you Max, but Bing needs to stand on its own feet like other products in our company. Our revenue is a lot lower plus we wouldn't crawl the data for AI training, only for sending traffic back through regular search. — Jordi Ribas (@JordiRib1) July 30, 2024

If what Ribas says is correct, Reddit’s actions could set a significant precedent, one in which companies increasingly block search engines from crawling their content and linking to it unless they pony up.