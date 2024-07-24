Google and Brave The Only Search Engines Able To Index Reddit

Google’s AI deal with Reddit is having another benefit, giving the dominant search engine a major advantage in surfacing current results from the social media platform.

Google signed a deal with Reddit for $60 million per year to use the social media platform’s content for AI training. According to 404 Media, the deal appears to have another benefit for Google, making it potentially the only search engine able to access recent Reddit content.

WPN has confirmed 404’s findings. Conducting a search of Reddit by using the “site: reddit.com” option in non-Google search engines only returns results that are weeks old.

Interestingly, the one possible exception is Brave Search. Known for its web browser, Brave Search is a privacy-oriented search engine that uses its own index, unlike DuckDuckGo’s reliance on Bing.

In our test results, Brave is still surfacing results that are just a day or two old, not the weeks and months-old posts that Bing and DuckDuckGo are surfacing.

It’s unclear if Brave will continue to surface recent and relevant results from Reddit, or if its index will become as out-of-date as the other non-Google engines.

Either way, one thing is clear: Google is gaining tremendous value for its $60 million.