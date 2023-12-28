Advertise with Us
Request Media Kit
MobileDevPro

Microsoft Brings Copilot To Android

Microsoft has brought its Copilot AI to Android in the form of a native app, continuing its efforts to roll out its AI tools far and wide....
Microsoft Brings Copilot To Android
Written by Staff
Thursday, December 28, 2023

    • Microsoft has brought its Copilot AI to Android in the form of a native app, continuing its efforts to roll out its AI tools far and wide.

    Microsoft rebranded its Bing AI as Copilot in mid-November. The company has been rolling out Copilot across its own platforms, but the company has now released a dedicated Android app.

    The app, which is available on the Google Play Store, was first spotted by @techosarusrex on X.

    The Google Play app description touts Copilot’s productivity benefits:

    Improve Your Productivity with Copilot–Your AI-Powered Chat Assistant

    Copilot is a pioneering chat assistant from Microsoft powered by the latest OpenAI models, GPT-4 and DALL·E 3. These advanced AI technologies provide fast, complex, and precise responses, as well as the ability to create breathtaking visuals from simple text descriptions.

    Chat and create all in one place—for free!

    Get the WebProNews newsletter
    delivered to your inbox

    Get the free daily newsletter read by decision makers

    Subscribe
    Advertise with Us

    Ready to get started?

    Get our media kit

    About Us

    WebProNews is a leading publisher of business and technology email newsletters and websites.

    Reach our audience
    Publication Categories
    WebProNews is an iEntry Publication
    ©2023 iEntry, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy Policy | Legal | Contact Us |