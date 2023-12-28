Microsoft Brings Copilot To Android

Microsoft has brought its Copilot AI to Android in the form of a native app, continuing its efforts to roll out its AI tools far and wide.

Microsoft rebranded its Bing AI as Copilot in mid-November. The company has been rolling out Copilot across its own platforms, but the company has now released a dedicated Android app.

The app, which is available on the Google Play Store, was first spotted by @techosarusrex on X.

The Google Play app description touts Copilot’s productivity benefits: