Microsoft Brings Copilot To Android

Microsoft has brought its Copilot AI to Android in the form of a native app, continuing its efforts to roll out its AI tools far and wide.
Microsoft rebranded its Bing AI as Copilot in mid-November. The company has been rolling out Copilot across its own platforms, but the company has now released a dedicated Android app.
The app, which is available on the Google Play Store, was first spotted by @techosarusrex on X.
The Google Play app description touts Copilot’s productivity benefits:
Improve Your Productivity with Copilot–Your AI-Powered Chat Assistant
Copilot is a pioneering chat assistant from Microsoft powered by the latest OpenAI models, GPT-4 and DALL·E 3. These advanced AI technologies provide fast, complex, and precise responses, as well as the ability to create breathtaking visuals from simple text descriptions.
Chat and create all in one place—for free!