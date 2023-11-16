Bing Chat Is Now Microsoft Copilot

Microsoft has re-branded its Bing Chat and Bing Chat Enterprise to Microsoft Copilot, expanding the use of a name that is already used for a variety of products.

Bing Chat is Microsoft’s AI platform that is based on OpenAI’s ChatGPT. Microsoft has been integrating AI features into a variety of its products, such as Windows Copilot, Microsoft 365 Copilot, and GitHub Copilot.

According to a company blog post, Bing Chat is not Microsoft Copilot:

Our efforts to simplify the user experience and make Copilot more accessible to everyone starts with Bing, our leading experience for the web. Beginning today, Bing Chat and Bing Chat Enterprise are becoming Copilot, with commercial data protection enforced when any eligible user is signed in with Microsoft Entra ID. Over time, our vision is to expand Copilot to any Entra ID user at no additional cost—so wherever and whenever an employee signs into Copilot with their work account they will get commercial data protection.

Microsoft is also making Copilot more powerful, adding support for OpenAI’s GPTs: