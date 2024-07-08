Microsoft Azure AI Skirts OpenAI’s China Ban

Microsoft Azure has managed to avoid OpenAI’s ban on providing API access in China, a major win for the Redmond company’s cloud and AI efforts.

OpenAI announced in late June that it would block API traffic from countries that were not on its “supported countries and territories” list. Users on the company’s forums reported receiving emails from the company informing them of the policy.

China was conspicuously absent from the long list of supported countries, meaning that Chinese developers will not have access to the company’s API for development. According to The Information, however, there is a significant workaround that runs straight through Microsoft Azure AI.

Developers in China who want to take advantage of OpenAI’s models can still do so if they sign up for an Azure account. Because of Microsoft and OpenAI’s close relationship, this gives developers access to the AI firm’s AI models through Microsoft’s services.

According to the outlet, the exception works because Azure China is a joint venture with Chinese company 21Vianet. Multiple customers confirmed to The Information that they had full access to OpenAI models within Azure.

Given the importance of the Chinese market, the revelation is good news for Microsoft, OpenAI, and Chinese AI developers.