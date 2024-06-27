OpenAI Will Block API Traffic From Unsupported Countries

OpenAI announced it will begin blocking API traffic from countries that are not on its list of “supported countries and territories.”

A user on the OpenAI forums posted an email from the company regarding API usage. The email reads as follows:

*Hello,

Our data shows that your organization has API traffic from a region that OpenAI does not currently support. You can find the supported countries and territories here. We will be taking additional measures to block API traffic from regions that are not on our supported countries and territories list starting on July 9. To continue using OpenAI’s services, you will need to access the service in a supported region.

If you have any questions please visit our help center.

Thank you,

The OpenAI Team*

The user goes on to say that they don’t know why there is API access from unsupported territories, but some users suggest it could an application deployed via Cloudflare Worker that is being run on the edge.

Either way, OpenAI’s email should serve as a warning to organizations to be mindful where their apps are run from.

