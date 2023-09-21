MGM Resorts Is Operational Once Again

MGM Resorts says it is fully operational, finally recovering from a devastating cyberattack that impacted its hotels and casinos.
MGM Resorts was hit by a cyberattack, made possible by a 10-minute social engineering scam. The company’s slot machines and ATM machines were disabled, and guests reported being locked out of their room, unable to access them with their digital keys.
According to a post on its website, MGM Resorts says it is now operational once again:
We are pleased that all of our hotels and casinos are operating normally. Our amazing employees are ready to help guests with any intermittent issues. We thank you for your patience and look forward to welcoming you soon.
Please note that Slot Dollars and FREEPLAY are available at all properties. MGM Rewards members’ accounts will be adjusted to reflect Tier Credits and MGM Rewards points at a later date. MGM Rewards points redemption and certain promotional offers may be unavailable. Please see the MGM Rewards desk or your Casino Host for more details.