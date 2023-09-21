MGM Resorts Is Operational Once Again

MGM Resorts says it is fully operational, finally recovering from a devastating cyberattack that impacted its hotels and casinos.

MGM Resorts was hit by a cyberattack, made possible by a 10-minute social engineering scam. The company’s slot machines and ATM machines were disabled, and guests reported being locked out of their room, unable to access them with their digital keys.

According to a post on its website, MGM Resorts says it is now operational once again: