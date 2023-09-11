Advertise with Us
Cybersecurity Breach Cripples MGM Resorts, Leaves Guests Locked Out

A massive cybersecurity breach has crippled MGM Resorts in Las Vegas, leaving guests locked out of their rooms and unable to use ATMs....
Written by Matt Milano
Monday, September 11, 2023

    • A massive cybersecurity breach has crippled MGM Resorts in Las Vegas, leaving guests locked out of their rooms and unable to use ATMs.

    MGM guests took to Twitter to describe the issues they are experiencing on the company’s properties:

    @LasVegasLocally Everything down still. No ATMs. No Withdrawals from Cashier. Now all the slots seem to be going down

    Connor O’Brien (@ob1989) — September 11, 2023

    According to TechCrunch, the issue is also preventing guests from using their digital keys to access their rooms.

    MGM’s website is down, but the company posted a notice on X acknowledging the problems are the result of a breach:

    MGM Resorts recently identified a cybersecurity issue affecting some of the Company’s systems. Promptly after detecting the issue, we quickly began an investigation with assistance from leading external cybersecurity experts. We also notified law enforcement and took prompt action to protect our systems and data, including shutting down certain systems.

    Our investigation is ongoing, and we are working diligently to determine the nature and scope of the matter.

    MGM Resorts (@MGMResortsIntl) — September 11, 2023

    At this point, few additional details are available, including whether data has been stolen, customer data compromised, or when the company expects to be operational.

