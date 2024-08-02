Meta’s Threads Crosses 200 Million User Milestone

Meta’s Threads has crossed a major milestone, reported some 200 million users just over a year after its initial launch.

Threads launched in early June 2023, with many seeing it as a Twitter (X) killer. The service became the fastest growing app to date, gaining 100 million users in its first five days. Growth has slowed since that milestone, although still continued at an impressive rate.

According to Instagram boss Adam Mosseri, the service has now crossed the 200 million mark.

I’m excited to share that we crossed the 200M milestone on @threads. My hope is that Threads can inspire ideas that bring people together, and this amazing community continues to grow. Thank you for investing your time and giving feedback that makes the place better for everyone. mosseri | August 1, 2024

Threads has a distinct advantage over other social media platforms, including X, thanks to the huge user base Meta brings to the table. If Threads continues growing at the pace it is, it could eventually become one of the dominant social platforms.