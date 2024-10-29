Meta Is Developing Its Own AI-Powered Search Engine

Meta is the latest to challenge Google’s search dominance, with the company reportedly developing its own AI-powered search engine.

According to Reuters, Meta wants to end its reliance on Google Search and Microsoft Bing, tapping AI to serve as the basis of its own search engine. The company aims to provide conversational answers to users via its WhatsApp, Facebook, and Instagram apps. In contrast, the company currently relies on its competitors’ search engines to provide answers when its users search for things.

Meta is not the only company to be exploring a search venture. OpenAI has been working on its SearchGPT search engine, powered by its ChatGPT AI model. Similarly, after years of relying on Microsoft Bing to power its search, Yahoo has been once again teasing a return to the search engine market. Brave, the maker of the so-named web browser, has its own independent search engine, and DuckDuckGo is a long-time player in the market.

Google was once the undisputed king of search, and it still retains that crown, but it’s showing signs of weakness that would have been unheard of just a few years ago. The company recently lost its antitrust case, with the court ruling the company “is a monopolist, and it has acted as one to maintain its monopoly.”

With the government considering a number of possible options, including a breakup of the company, Google is more vulnerable than ever. Combined with the power of AI, and its ability to provide answers outside of a traditional search, companies seen an opportunity to challenge Google that never existed before.

Meta clearly sees such an opportunity and is wasting no time seizing it.