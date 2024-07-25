OpenAI Launching SearchGPT Search Engine

After much speculation on the subject, OpenAI announced Thursday it is testing an AI-powered search engine, SearchGPT.

Critics have long speculated that OpenAI could launch its own search engine, using AI to revolutionize how people find information, much as Google revolutionized traditional search engines decades ago. In a blog post, the company says it is indeed testing an AI-powered search engine that it calls SearchGPT.

We’re testing SearchGPT, a prototype of new search features designed to combine the strength of our AI models with information from the web to give you fast and timely answers with clear and relevant sources. We’re launching to a small group of users and publishers to get feedback. While this prototype is temporary, we plan to integrate the best of these features directly into ChatGPT in the future.

OpenAI says SearchGPT will give users “up-to-date information from the web while giving you clear links to relevant sources.” Unlike traditional search engines, however, SearchGPT will give users the ability to ask follow-up questions, much like one would do in a normal conversation with another person.

The company says it is partnering with publishers and creators to help surface relevant content. SearchGPT will cite publishers prominently in search results and link to their content.

“AI search is going to become one of the key ways that people navigate the internet, and it’s crucial, in these early days, that the technology is built in a way that values, respects, and protects journalism and publishers,” said Nicholas Thompson, CEO of The Atlantic. “We look forward to partnering with OpenAI in the process, and creating a new way for readers to discover The Atlantic.”

OpenAI says it will provide a way for publishers to manage how they appear in the search engine.

In addition to launching the SearchGPT prototype, we are also launching a way for publishers to manage how they appear in SearchGPT, so publishers have more choices. Importantly, SearchGPT is about search and is separate from training OpenAI’s generative AI foundation models. Sites can be surfaced in search results even if they opt out of generative AI training.

SearchGPT is still in testing, but users looking to try it out can sign up for the waitlist here.