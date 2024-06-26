Marc Whitten Appointed CEO of Cruise

Marc Whitten, an executive who has served in senior positions at Microsoft, Amazon, and Unity, has been appointed CEO of GM’s Cruise.

Whitten recently resigned as CTO of Unity, after being with the company for more than three years. In a LinkedIn post, Whitten expressed his excitement over joining Cruise.

Joining Cruise is the easiest “yes” in my career. I’m inspired by its deep and meaningful mission and world-class technology, and most importantly the incredible team driving both of these things forward. I can’t wait to meet the entire Cruise team in July. Together, we will transform transportation to be safer and more accessible for all.

Cruise cited Whitten’s “decades of experience on the frontlines of technology transformations” as one of the leading factors in his appointment as CEO.

Cruise today announced the appointment of Marc Whitten as the company’s Chief Executive Officer, effective July 16. Marc is a proven leader with decades of experience on the frontlines of technology transformations. His experience leading teams at scale and his deep expertise across software, hardware, platform and services will be crucial to fulfilling Cruise’s vision of offering technology and services that provide tangible benefits to society. Marc was a founding engineer at Xbox and Xbox Live where he scaled three generations of technology to serve millions of gamers. At Amazon, he was general manager and vice president across a range of entertainment devices and services, including Fire TV, Kindle, and Amazon apps and entertainment services. He served as Chief Product Officer of Sonos and most recently as Chief Product and Technology Officer, Create at Unity, where he helped expand the use of AI and the company’s real-time 3D technology, which powers most real-time games, apps and experiences across multiple platforms.

“In a few years, transportation will be fundamentally safer and more accessible than it is today, creating much more value for individuals and communities around the world. It is an opportunity of a lifetime to be part of this transformation,” said Marc Whitten on his decision to join Cruise. “The team at Cruise has built world-class technology, and I look forward to working with them to help bring this critical mission to life.”