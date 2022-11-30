7 Magento SEO Tips You Need to Know

Businesses all over the globe use Magento for their eCommerce platforms, which means ranking high in SERPs is tough when there is stiff competition from other eCommerce stores.

In order to rank higher, you must address visitors’ search intent precisely. You can achieve this with Magento SEO. It might not be possible to maximize Magento Search Engine Optimisation (SEO) with default settings, despite the platform’s feature-packed nature.

Ensure your website is easy to discover by following best SEO practices.

Magento SEO – Why You Need It

You’ve put in a lot of effort to get conversions, but SEO stands between you and your rewards. The rewards will come if you do your SEO right.

What are the reasons why SEO is so important? By ranking higher in the SERP, SEO can help you increase your website’s visibility and traffic, which allows your website to be found by the right customers.

SEO plays a critical role in your Magento store, as you’ve read above. Let’s look at Magento SEO best practices now that you know the “why”.

These are the seven best practices for Magento 2 SEO

1. Metadata definition

SEO relies heavily on metadata. Meta descriptions and page titles are the most important parts of it. The Click-Through-Rate (CTR) and Ranking of the site are significantly affected by both.

Titles should include the following:

● Ensure that it is easy to read

● Keywords should be included

● CTAs should be included

● Take a unique approach

2. Optimize indexing for SEO

You want your eCommerce store to appear high on search engine results for relevant search queries, right? Having your site crawled and indexed properly will allow you to accomplish this.

Navigation by Facets

With faceted navigation, users can easily find what they’re looking for by sorting by the characteristics of the website. A website’s sidebar usually includes these filters. Even though they sound helpful, they are the root cause of many SEO problems. Many issues, including duplicate content, arise due to their huge crawling requirements. This can be fixed, though.

URLs that are canonical

With canonical URLs, the search engine is able to crawl your primary page instead of its variants’ duplicate content if you set a parent URL.

3. Make use of XML sitemaps

Search engines crawl XML sitemaps only if they have URLs that you want them to crawl. Using this method, you won’t let the search engines crawl any unnecessary pages.

XML sitemap submission can be made easier by following these tips:

● Pages must be indexable in order to be submitted

● It is not recommended to submit more than 50,000 URLs in one XML sitemap.

● It is possible to include canonical URLs

● It should not exceed 50 MB in size uncompressed

● Sitemaps and website content should be updated regularly

4. Short and simple URLs are best

The URLs of your Magento store’s pages are the pathway that search engines take to reach your store’s pages, so you must structure them appropriately and optimise them. Both search engines and users benefit from a good URL structure. URLs should have the following structure:

● Clearly written and easy to understand

● Keywords that are relevant to long-tail searches are used in optimisation

● A short and concise summary

● Using lowercase letters

● Maintaining consistency

5. It is important to organize the content with appropriate headings

The user-friendly content is organized and structured by headings on the page. Content cannot be navigated properly without proper heading organization.

6. Enhance the performance and speed of your website

To run efficiently, Magento requires specific server resources. To ensure Magento’s success, you need a solid hosting platform that is optimized for Magento. The hosting platform and Magento platform must also be configured correctly for better performance. Your hosting platform should meet the following requirements for the best performance:

● Adaptable to CDNs

● Nginx server running

● Redis and Varnish supported

● Magento-optimized

● Caching features are also available to increase the site’s performance

7. HTTPS should be enabled

Building a successful and satisfied customer base requires serving your audience over a secure network. Due to the fact that eCommerce stores conduct transactions online, HTTPS is necessary.

As Google Chrome users visit HTTPS websites 99% of the time, according to Serpwatch. There is no doubt that users prefer websites that are secure.

Conclusion

To reach the top rankings, high-ranking websites adhere to a number of best practices.

There are many SEO factors you can tweak with Magento, including robots.txt, sitemaps, redirects, etc., that can help you get better results.

Your current ranking may be improved if you follow the above best practices.

Your website’s SEO performance may also be affected by other factors. An SEO company can help in this situation. As you analyze your website’s SEO performance, it identifies potential threats and suggests ways to improve them.