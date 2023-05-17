Logitech and iFixit Partner for Accessories Repair

Logitech is getting in on the right-to-repair industry, partnering with iFixit to help customers repair their accessories.

Right-to-repair is gaining steam in the industry as customers and regulators alike pressure companies to embrace self-repair options. Microsoft, Apple, Google, Samsung, and others have all committed and begun rolling out their programs, with some of them partnering with iFixit to make it happen.

Logitech is the latest company to partner with iFixit, removing a barrier for customers looking to repair their devices.

“Consumers often struggle to find avenues to repair and extend the life of their product,” said Prakash Arunkundrum, chief operating officer at Logitech. “More can be done by brands and by broader value chains who wish to play an active role in the shift to a more circular economy. I am excited that we are able to collaborate with iFixit to develop better designs and make it easier for consumers to have a self-repair option to extend the life of our products.”

“Making spare parts available and designing more-repairable devices are the best things manufacturers can do to make their products sustainable,” said Elizabeth Chamberlain, Director of Sustainability at iFixit. “We’ve been working with Logitech to develop designs that make it easier for people to fix their stuff. And now, we’re thrilled by the opportunity to help get Logitech repair parts to people around the world. To give a healthy planet to the next generation, we need to keep our things working for as long as possible, reduce our demand for raw materials, and cut down the amount of e-waste we’re generating. It’s wonderful to see Logitech working towards those goals, and we’re beyond happy to do what we can to help.”

The iFixit Logitech Repair Hub will be the prime destination for individuals looking for genuine Logitech parts and guides. At launch, the hub will offer support for Logitech MX Master and MX Anywhere mouse models.