iFixit Billboard Pressures NY Governor Over First Right to Repair Bill

iFixit is putting pressure on New York Governor Kathy Hochul with a billboard asking her to sign the nation’s first right to repair law.

New York’s state legislature became the first in the US to pass a right to repair bill, which it did with overwhelming support. The bill finished making its way through the legislature roughly six months ago, but Gov. Hochul has yet to sign the bill into law.

According to PIRG, iFixit is taking a direct approach, putting up a billboard in Albany calling on the governor to sign the bill. The bill must make its way to the governor by the end of the year, and be signed by January 10 in order to become law.

It’s unclear why Gov. Hochul has not signed the bill, although increased opposition by manufacturers may be a major factor.