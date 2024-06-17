Advertise with Us
Request Media Kit
DevNews

Linux Gets Its Very Own Blue Screen of Death

News broke in January 2024 that developers were preparing to add a blue screen of death to Linux, and that change has now been made....
Linux Gets Its Very Own Blue Screen of Death
Written by Matt Milano
Sunday, June 16, 2024

    • News broke in January 2024 that developers were preparing to add a blue screen of death to Linux, and that change has now been made.

    The blue screen of death first debuted on Microsoft Windows where it gained notoriety for being painfully unhelpful. Despite that dubious past—or perhaps specifically to make fun of it—Linux devs have decided to co-opt the idea to alert the user when a kernel panic occurs.

    Javier Martinez Canillas, a Red Hat and Fedora Linux dev, announced that the change has made its way to Linux (note “DRM panic” refers to “Direct Rendering Manager,” not “Digital Rights Management”).

    A “Blue Screen Of Death” on the #BeaglePlay board, using the new DRM panic infrastructure contributed by my awesome colleague Jocelyn Falempe.

    — Javier Martinez C. (@[email protected]) | June 15, 2024

    The Linux blue screen of death code has been added as of Linux kernel 6.10.

    Get the WebProNews newsletter delivered to your inbox

    Get the free daily newsletter read by decision makers

    Subscribe
    Advertise with Us

    Ready to get started?

    Get our media kit

    About Us

    WebProNews is a leading publisher of business and technology email newsletters and websites.

    Reach our audience
    Publication Categories
    WebProNews is an iEntry Publication
    ©2024 iEntry, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy Policy | Legal | Contact Us |