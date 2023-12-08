Advertise with Us
Request Media Kit
DevNews

Windows-Style Blue Screen of Death Coming to Linux

Linux users are about to get a dubious upgrade, with a blue screen of death in the works....
Windows-Style Blue Screen of Death Coming to Linux
Written by Matt Milano
Friday, December 8, 2023

    • Linux users are about to get a dubious upgrade, with a blue screen of death in the works.

    The blue screen of death was made infamous by Microsoft Windows. The screen appeared when the OS experienced a major error, but the messages and information included were notoriously unhelpful.

    According to Phoronix , an update to systemd is poised to bring a similar message to Linux:

    A new component “systemd-bsod” has been added to show logged error messages full-screen if they have a “LOG_EMERG” log level. This is intended as a tool for displaying emergency log messages full-screen on boot failures. Yes, BSOD in this case short for “Blue Screen of Death”. This was worked on as part of Outreachy 2023. The systemd-bsod will also display a QR code for getting more information on the error causing the boot failure.

    There’s still a lot unknown about exactly how the feature will work, but hopefully it is much more useful than the Windows version… If it is actually implemented.

    Get the WebProNews newsletter
    delivered to your inbox

    Get the free daily newsletter read by decision makers

    Subscribe
    Advertise with Us

    Ready to get started?

    Get our media kit

    About Us

    WebProNews is a leading publisher of business and technology email newsletters and websites.

    Reach our audience
    Publication Categories
    WebProNews is an iEntry Publication
    ©2023 iEntry, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy Policy | Legal | Contact Us |