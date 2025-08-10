Linus Torvalds Rejects “Garbage” RISC-V Patches for Linux 6.17

In a move that underscores the rigorous standards of open-source software development, Linus Torvalds, the creator of Linux, has outright rejected a set of proposed changes for the RISC-V architecture in the upcoming Linux 6.17 kernel. The decision came late in the merge window, a critical two-week period when maintainers submit code updates for inclusion in the next kernel version. Torvalds cited the submission’s tardiness and poor quality, describing parts of it as “garbage” in his characteristically blunt style.

The patches in question were submitted by Palmer Dabbelt, the RISC-V maintainer, on Friday, just days before the expected close of the merge window on Sunday. This left insufficient time for review and integration, prompting Torvalds to pull the plug. As reported by Phoronix, Torvalds emphasized that the code not only arrived too late but also included elements that failed to meet the kernel’s quality thresholds, such as unaddressed issues from previous reviews.

The Kernel’s Unforgiving Timeline

This rejection highlights the Linux kernel’s strict development process, where merge windows are sacrosanct to ensure stability and security. For RISC-V, an open instruction set architecture gaining traction in everything from embedded systems to high-performance computing, the setback means its updates will be deferred to Linux 6.18, potentially delaying advancements for users and developers.

Industry observers note that RISC-V’s rapid evolution—fostered by its royalty-free model—sometimes clashes with the methodical pace of kernel integration. Wikipedia details how RISC-V, originating from UC Berkeley in 2010 and now managed by RISC-V International with over 4,500 members, is positioning itself as a challenger to proprietary architectures like ARM and x86.

Implications for RISC-V Adoption

The fallout could ripple through the ecosystem. Developers relying on new RISC-V features, such as improved firmware interfaces or vulnerability reporting enhancements seen in prior kernels like Linux 6.16, may face hurdles. Slashdot echoed Phoronix’s coverage, noting Torvalds’ frustration with the submission’s timing, which violated the informal rule that major changes should arrive early in the window.

Moreover, this incident arrives amid broader challenges for RISC-V. Recent news from The Register highlighted how projects like Chimera Linux temporarily dropped RISC-V support due to performance issues on available hardware, though they later reinstated it. Such fluctuations underscore the architecture’s maturation pains.

Broader Ecosystem Dynamics

For enterprise users, the rejection might slow RISC-V’s integration into mainstream distributions. Rocky Linux recently added official RISC-V support in version 10, as per Linux Today, signaling growing interest. Yet, kernel-level snags could temper enthusiasm, especially as competitors like ARM continue to dominate mobile and server markets.

Torvalds’ decision also serves as a reminder of his gatekeeping role in Linux, where quality trumps haste. Discussions on Hacker News reflect community debates on whether this rejection stems purely from process or deeper concerns about RISC-V’s readiness for prime time.

Looking Ahead to Resolution

Ultimately, the RISC-V team has an opportunity to refine their submissions for the next cycle. Past kernels, such as Linux 6.15 and 6.16 detailed by CNX Software, successfully incorporated RISC-V enhancements, suggesting this is a temporary hurdle. As the architecture evolves, balancing innovation with kernel rigor will be key to its long-term success in the competitive world of computing architectures.