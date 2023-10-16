Advertise with Us
Request Media Kit

HRProNews

LinkedIn Laying Off Hundreds In a New Wave of Layoffs

LinkedIn has announced a new round of layoffs aimed at 'streamlining its decision making' process....
LinkedIn Laying Off Hundreds In a New Wave of Layoffs
Written by Matt Milano
Monday, October 16, 2023

    • LinkedIn has announced a new round of layoffs aimed at ‘streamlining its decision making’ process.

    LinkedIn announced a round of layoffs in February 2023 amid a larger downsizing effort by parent company Microsoft. The latest round is being described as ‘a regular part of managing the business.’ LinkedIn says some 668 employees will be impacted.

    Below is the full statement:

    Talent changes are a difficult, but necessary and regular part of managing our business. The changes we shared with our team today will result in a reduction of approximately 668 roles across our engineering, product, talent and finance teams.

    While we are adapting our organizational structures and streamlining our decision making, we are continuing to invest in strategic priorities for our future and to ensure we continue to deliver value for our members and customers. We are committed to providing our full support to all impacted employees during this transition and ensuring that they are treated with care and respect.

    Get the WebProNews newsletter
    delivered to your inbox

    Get the free daily newsletter read by decision makers

    Subscribe
    Advertise with Us

    Ready to get started?

    Get our media kit


    About Us

    WebProNews is a leading publisher of business and technology email newsletters and websites.

    Reach our audience
    Publication Categories
    WebProNews is an iEntry Publication
    ©2023 iEntry, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy Policy | Legal | Contact Us |