LinkedIn Laying Off Hundreds In a New Wave of Layoffs

LinkedIn has announced a new round of layoffs aimed at ‘streamlining its decision making’ process.
LinkedIn announced a round of layoffs in February 2023 amid a larger downsizing effort by parent company Microsoft. The latest round is being described as ‘a regular part of managing the business.’ LinkedIn says some 668 employees will be impacted.
Below is the full statement:
Talent changes are a difficult, but necessary and regular part of managing our business. The changes we shared with our team today will result in a reduction of approximately 668 roles across our engineering, product, talent and finance teams.
While we are adapting our organizational structures and streamlining our decision making, we are continuing to invest in strategic priorities for our future and to ensure we continue to deliver value for our members and customers. We are committed to providing our full support to all impacted employees during this transition and ensuring that they are treated with care and respect.