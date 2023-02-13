LinkedIn Hit With Layoffs

Microsoft’s LinkedIn is the latest company to be hit with layoffs, with employees in the recruiting department impacted.

Microsoft is in the midst of its announced layoffs of some 10,000 employees. When the company broke the news, executives did not reveal which departments and divisions would be impacted. As a result, the industry has been learning which employees are being let go as Microsoft makes the cuts.

The HoloLens, Surface, and Xbox divisions all recently experienced layoffs. According to The Information, the company has now confirmed that LinkedIn, specifically the recruiting department, is the latest business to be impacted.

Staff were notified Monday, although, at the time of writing, there were no posts on LinkedIn from any of the affected employees.