LG Unveils Gram Pro 17 and 16 Laptops with RTX 5050 at CES 2026

LG’s Bold Leap into Ultralight Powerhouses

In the ever-evolving world of portable computing, LG Electronics is pushing boundaries with its latest offerings, the Gram Pro 17 and Gram Pro 16 laptops, unveiled ahead of the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2026. These devices promise to redefine what users expect from large-screen laptops by combining featherweight designs with robust performance capabilities. Drawing from announcements detailed in The Verge, LG claims the Gram Pro 17 as the world’s lightest 17-inch laptop equipped with a discrete RTX graphics card, a feat achieved through innovative materials and engineering.

The spotlight falls on the Gram Pro 17, model 17Z90UR, which integrates a 17-inch WQXGA display with a resolution of 2,560 x 1,600 pixels. This screen is paired with Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 5050 GPU, boasting 8GB of GDDR7 memory, making it suitable for demanding tasks like content creation, graphic design, and even gaming. According to reports from Tom’s Hardware, this configuration fits into a chassis typically reserved for 16-inch models, highlighting LG’s focus on compactness without sacrificing screen real estate.

Complementing this is the Gram Pro 16, model 16Z90U, which features a 16-inch WQXGA+ OLED display at 2,880 x 1,800 resolution. This model emphasizes on-device and cloud-based AI functionalities, powered by the latest Intel Core Ultra processors. As noted in coverage from LG’s official newsroom, the OLED panel delivers superior contrast and color accuracy, ideal for creative professionals who need immersive visuals for editing or design work.

Innovative Materials Driving Weight Reduction

At the heart of these laptops’ appeal is LG’s proprietary “Aerominum” material, a new composite that reduces weight while maintaining structural integrity. This innovation allows the Gram Pro 17 to tip the scales at levels previously unseen for its size class, ensuring it remains portable despite the large display and powerful internals. Insights from VideoCardz.com emphasize how Aerominum enhances durability, making the devices resistant to everyday wear and tear without adding bulk.

Performance-wise, the integration of Nvidia’s RTX 5050 in the Pro 17 stands out, offering ray tracing and AI-enhanced graphics that cater to both productivity and entertainment. Posts on X, formerly Twitter, from tech enthusiasts highlight excitement around this GPU’s 8GB GDDR7 memory, which provides substantial bandwidth for tasks like video rendering or 3D modeling. Meanwhile, the Pro 16’s dual AI setup—combining local processing with cloud capabilities—positions it as a versatile tool for users leveraging machine learning for workflows such as automated editing or data analysis.

LG’s strategy here appears tailored for North American markets, where the Pro 17 will be exclusively available, as per details in Wccftech. This regional focus might stem from consumer preferences for larger screens in productivity setups, contrasting with more compact demands in other regions. The company’s emphasis on long battery life, supported by efficient Intel processors, ensures these laptops can handle extended sessions without frequent recharges.

AI Integration and User-Centric Features

Delving deeper into the AI aspects, the Gram Pro 16’s “dual AI” functionality represents a significant step forward. It harnesses on-device AI for quick, privacy-focused tasks like voice recognition or image enhancement, while cloud integration allows for more complex computations requiring greater resources. This hybrid approach, as discussed in Engadget, could appeal to professionals in fields like journalism or software development, where seamless AI assistance boosts efficiency.

Beyond hardware, LG has incorporated user-friendly features such as expansive touchpads and backlit keyboards, optimized for low-light environments. Recent web searches reveal that CES 2026 previews are buzzing with speculation about expandable storage options, with models supporting up to 2TB SSDs and 32GB of LPDDR5X RAM, based on X posts from reliable tech accounts. These specs ensure the laptops can manage multitasking-heavy workloads, from running virtual machines to editing high-resolution media.

Comparatively, these Gram Pro models challenge competitors like Apple’s MacBook Pro series, which have long dominated the premium lightweight segment. However, LG’s use of Aerominum gives it an edge in weight-to-performance ratio, potentially attracting users frustrated with heavier alternatives. Industry insiders note that this could shift market dynamics, especially as remote work demands devices that balance power and portability.

Market Positioning and Competitive Edge

LG’s timing with the CES 2026 reveal is strategic, aligning with a surge in demand for AI-capable portables. According to updates from Liliputing, the Gram lineup’s evolution reflects broader trends toward sustainable materials and energy-efficient designs, with Aerominum possibly setting a new standard for eco-friendly laptop construction.

On the software front, these laptops will ship with Windows 11, optimized for Copilot+ features, enhancing productivity through AI-driven tools like real-time translation or smart note-taking. X discussions among tech reviewers suggest that the Pro 17’s 144Hz refresh rate display could make it a dark horse in casual gaming, despite its productivity focus. This versatility broadens its appeal beyond traditional business users to creators and hobbyists.

Pricing remains under wraps until the full CES unveiling, but historical patterns indicate competitive tags starting around $1,500 for base models, scaling up with configurations. This positions LG to capture market share from rivals like Dell’s XPS line or Samsung’s Galaxy Book series, which offer similar specs but often at higher weights or costs.

Technological Advancements and Future Implications

Exploring the technical underpinnings, the Intel Core Ultra processors in both models feature advanced neural processing units (NPUs) that accelerate AI tasks without draining battery life. This is particularly evident in the Pro 16’s OLED display, which supports variable refresh rates for smoother visuals during video playback or scrolling. Web sources, including recent news from ZDNET, praise how these elements combine to create a premium viewing experience rivaling dedicated monitors.

Connectivity is another strong suit, with ports including USB 4 Gen3x2 Type-C, HDMI 2.1, and Thunderbolt support, ensuring compatibility with external devices like 4K displays or high-speed storage. X posts from CES previews mention potential for eGPU docking, which could transform these ultralights into desktop replacements for intensive workflows.

Looking ahead, LG’s investment in Aerominum might influence the broader industry, encouraging other manufacturers to explore lightweight alloys. This could lead to a new era of devices that prioritize mobility without compromising on power, especially as hybrid work models persist.

Sustainability and Design Philosophy

Sustainability emerges as a key theme in LG’s 2026 Gram lineup. The Aerominum material not only lightens the load but also incorporates recycled elements, aligning with global pushes for greener tech. Reports from Business Standard highlight how this fits into LG’s broader environmental commitments, potentially reducing the carbon footprint of manufacturing.

Design-wise, the laptops maintain the Gram series’ minimalist aesthetic, with slim bezels maximizing screen space. User feedback on X indicates appreciation for the military-grade durability testing, ensuring these devices withstand drops and vibrations common in travel scenarios.

For industry professionals, the real value lies in customization options. Configurable RAM and storage allow tailoring to specific needs, whether for data scientists running simulations or filmmakers handling 8K footage.

Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

Despite the hype, challenges remain. The exclusive North American launch of the Pro 17 might limit global accessibility, prompting questions about supply chain strategies. Additionally, while AI features are innovative, their real-world utility depends on software ecosystem maturity, as noted in various tech forums.

Opportunities abound, however. Partnerships with Nvidia and Intel position LG at the forefront of emerging tech trends, potentially leading to collaborations in virtual reality or augmented reality applications.

As CES 2026 approaches, anticipation builds for hands-on demos that will reveal battery benchmarks and thermal performance under load. Early indicators suggest these laptops could achieve up to 20 hours of usage, a boon for mobile professionals.

Pushing Boundaries in Portable Computing

In essence, the Gram Pro 17 and 16 embody LG’s vision for the future of laptops: powerful, portable, and intelligent. By leveraging cutting-edge materials like Aerominum and integrating advanced AI, LG is not just competing but aiming to lead in a crowded field.

Industry watchers will be keen to see how these models perform in benchmarks against established players. If they deliver on promises, they could redefine expectations for large-format portables.

Ultimately, LG’s latest Gram entries signal a maturing approach to balancing innovation with practicality, setting the stage for exciting developments in personal computing. With CES just days away, the full picture will soon emerge, offering deeper insights into their potential impact.