KDE Plasma 6 Is Switching to Double-Click to Open by Default

The KDE developers are continuing to work on version 6 of the Plasma desktop environment, introducing a big change to the defaults.

KDE Plasma is arguably the most powerful desktop environment on any computing platform, boasting a plethora of features and customization options. Until now, one of those features was only requiring a single mouse-click to open files or folders. Despite being more efficient, the default can be confusing for first-time Linux users coming from Windows or macOS.

According to KDE developer Nate Graham, Plasma 6 will change the default to double-click to open.

This was a week of huge changes and improvements, starting with our headliner! Yes it’s true, by default in Plasma 6, you’ll single-click to select files and folders, and double-click to open them. The patches have now landed, done by me. This remains user-configurable, of course.

As Graham says, users that prefer single-click to open can easily change it back.