KDE Dev: ‘Plasma 6 Is Fairly Livable’

KDE developer Nate Graham has weighed in on Plasma 6, saying the desktop environment is “fairly livable.”

KDE developers are working on the next major iteration of the Plasma desktop, version 6.0. Much of the work has involved compiling Plasma with Qt 6, the framework that Plasma is built with.

Graham says Plasma 6 is now good enough for him to use it exclusively when traveling:

Basically everything in Plasma compiles with Qt 6, and at this point Plasma 6 is fairly livable. To give you a sense of how livable, it’s good enough that over the past 2 months, I’ve gone on three KDE-related trips from the USA to Europe, with my only computer running Plasma 6 in “current git master” state, with work-in-progress merge requests applied! Its stability has been good enough that this has caused me no apprehension, and indeed, it’s been totally fine on each trip.

There’s still no ETA on the finished version, but the progress report is good news for KDE fans.