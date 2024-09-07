Kaspersky Offloads US Customers to Ultra AV

Kaspersky is offloading its US antivirus customers following a ban on its software, reaching a deal with Pango Group to migrate them to its Ultra AV.

US lawmakers banned Kaspersky in the US in June, citing “undue and unacceptable risks” as a result of the company’s ties to the Kremlin.

“The case against Kaspersky Lab is overwhelming,” Senator Jeanne Shaheen said the time. “The strong ties between Kaspersky Lab and the Kremlin are alarming and well-documented.”

Kaspkery said it would wind down its US business in response, saying the ban ensured “business opportunities in the country are no longer viable.”

According to Axios, Kaspersky has reached a deal with Pango that will at least see customers continue to receive support and software updates to their antivirus software.

“The good news is that there’s really no action required by customers,” Pango CEO Neill Feather told the outlet.

“Those things that they do need to be aware of and need to know, we’ll lay out for them in a series of email communications and then we also have our customer support team ramped up and ready to assist,” he added.

While any forced software migration is always difficult, especially when it comes unexpectedly, it appears that Kaspersky and Pango are doing what they can ease the transition as much as possible.