US Bans Kaspersky Products Citing ‘Undue and Unacceptable Risks’

As expected, the US has banned Kaspersky products over concerns about the company’s close ties to the Kremlin and the security risk those products pose.

Reuters broke the news earlier today that the Biden administration was on the verge of banning the Russian firm’s products. The Department of Commerce has confirmed the ban, citing “undue and unacceptable risks.”

The Department finds that Kaspersky’s provision of cybersecurity and anti-virus software to U.S. persons, including through third-party entities that integrate Kaspersky cybersecurity or anti-virus software into commercial hardware or software, poses undue and unacceptable risks to U.S. national security and to the security and safety of U.S. persons. Consistent with 15 CFR 7.109(a), the Secretary now issues this Final Determination, which sets forth the Department’s decision, based on the risks presented in the Initial Determination and the subsequent responses and mitigation proposals from Kaspersky.

According to Wired, Commerce secretary Gina Raimondo emphasized that companies using Kaspersky products have done nothing wrong.

“You have done nothing wrong, and you are not subject to any criminal or civil penalties. However, I would encourage you, in as strong as possible terms, to immediately stop using that software and switch to an alternative in order to protect yourself and your data and your family.”

Kaspersky makes some of the most popular and well-reviewed cybersecurity and anti-virus software, used by individuals, corporations, and government entities. The ban will have profound implications on the cybersecurity landscape within the US, and will no doubt have a major impact on the company’s financial outlook.