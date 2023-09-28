Advertise with Us
Jony Ive Reportedly In Talks With OpenAI to Develop AI-Based Hardware

Sir Jony Ive, of Apple fame, is reportedly talking with OpenAI regarding the possibility of designing some kind of AI-based hardware....
Written by Matt Milano
Thursday, September 28, 2023

    Sir Jony Ive, of Apple fame, is reportedly talking with OpenAI regarding the possibility of designing some kind of AI-based hardware.

    Ive gained fame as Apple’s lead hardware designer, working closely with Steve Jobs and designing virtually all of the company’s hit products until his departure in late 2019. Ive left Apple to start his own design firm, LoveForm.

    According to The Information, via TechCrunch, Ive is in talks with OpenAI to collaborate on a hardware project. Very little else is known about the potential venture, although SoftBank founder and CEO Masayoshi Son is reportedly involved as well.

    Given Ive’s penchant for designing products that appeal to a wide range of people, his involvement in an OpenAI hardware project could be pivotal to helping AI see wider adoption.

