Sir Jony Ive’s Firm Partnering With Ferrari

Sir Jony Ive is one of the most successful product designers in the world, and will now be working with Ferrari, one of the most iconic auto makers.

Ive worked at Apple for years, designing some of the company’s most iconic and successful designs. He worked closely with CEO Steve Jobs, and the pair seemed to have an inexhaustible supply of ideas and inspiration.

Following his departure from Apple, Ive founded his own design firm, LoveFrom. The company has entered a multi-year collaboration with Ferrari, as well as the Agnelli family’s Exor N.V. holding company.

The first expression of this new partnership will bring together Ferrari’s legendary performance and excellence with LoveFrom’s unrivalled experience and creativity that has defined extraordinary world changing products. Beyond the collaboration with Ferrari, LoveFrom will explore a range of creative projects with Exor in the business of luxury.

As part of the deal, Ive will join Exor’s Partners Council, aimed at sharing ideas and exploring possible business opportunities.

“In building great companies, we also believe in building great partnerships,” said John Elkann, Chairman and Chief Executive of Exor and Chairman of Ferrari. “Soon after LoveFrom was founded we began to talk with Jony and Marc about opportunities to combine their world-renowned creativity with ours, in complementary and incremental ways. Ferrari represents a first, exciting chance to do great things together as we build our future. I’m also delighted that Jony is joining our Partners Council where we look forward to benefitting from his uniquely valuable perspectives.”

“We have been friends with John for many years and are great admirers of his insight and vision,” LoveFrom’s Ive and Marc Newson said in a statement. “We are thrilled to be embarking on such an important, long term collaboration with Ferrari and more broadly Exor. As Ferrari owners and collectors, we could not be more excited about collaborating with this extraordinary company and in particular with the design team expertly led by Flavio Manzoni. We see some uniquely exciting opportunities working together which we believe will yield important and valuable work.”