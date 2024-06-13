Japan Passes Law Forcing Third-Party App Stores

Lawmakers in Japan passed a law that will force Apple and Google to allow third-party app stores, the latest blow to the companies’ business model.

According to Kyodo News, the bill prohibits Apple and Google from blocking third-party app stores, but it goes much further. It also prohibits the companies from prioritizing their own services over competitors, and ensures developers can use the payment options of their choosing.

The outlet reports that new law will likely take effect by the end of 2025. Once it does, the law will penalize companies that violate it 20% of their domestic revenue, with the possibility of that penalty increasing to 30% if companies do not change course.

Jurisdictions are increasingly cracking down on Apple and Google, concerned about the duopoly they represent. The EU passed similar legislation, aimed at forcing the companies to change how they do business. If more jurisdictions follow suit, the mobile landscape could look very different in the coming years.