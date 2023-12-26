Advertise with Us
Japan Takes Aim At Apple And Google Over Their App Store Monopolies

Japan is taking aim at Apple and Google with plans for new regulation that would require both companies to allow third-party app stores and payment methods on their platforms....
Written by Staff
Tuesday, December 26, 2023

    • Japan is taking aim at Apple and Google with plans for new regulation that would require both companies to allow third-party app stores and payment methods on their platforms.

    According to Nikkei Asia, Japan plans to bring the legislation to parliament in 2024. The goal is to tackle Apple and Google’s dominant position in the mobile space by addressing “app stores and payments, search, browsers, and operating systems.”

    Japan’s plans are the latest challenges Apple and Google are facing to their mobile platforms. The two companies control virtually the entire market and has led to growing accusations they are abusing their position. The EU recently passed the Digital Markets Act, requiring “gatekeeper” companies to open their services up to competitors.

    If Japan’s regulation passes, it will be another blow to the two companies.

