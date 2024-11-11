Jaguar Land Rover’s Hybrid and EV Demand Skyrockets

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) is seeing skyrocketing demand for its plug-in electric hybrid (PHEVs) and its battery electric vehicles (BEVs).

According to JLR, for the first half of the 2024 financial year, demand for the company’s PHEVs has increased 29% over the previous year. For the Ranger Rover brand specifically, the demand increased 47%, while sales of the Defender model increased 23%.

Similarly, the company says its global PHEV sales were up 59% year-over-year, from 2023 to 2024.

“Demand is growing for our plug‑in electric hybrid models as customers become more accustomed to electrification,” said Mark Camilleri, Director of Electrification Services. “PHEVs offer performance, fuel economy and low emissions, with zero emissions while driving in pure electric mode. They also give clients the opportunity to adapt to a new ownership experience, including home and public charging, ahead of the launch of our next generation fully electric vehicles.

“JLR is able to offer a range of fuel options to meet the energy transition dynamics of each market, and we will offer a pure electric variant of each nameplate by 2030 with the aim of reaching carbon net zero by 2039.”

Demand for the company’s BEVs is similarly strong, with the company reporting a waiting list of more than 48,000 customers for its Range Rover Electric, the first of a line of the JLR’s BEVs.

While JLR may not be the first brand people think of when it comes to hybrid and electric vehicles, the company is clearly tapping into pent-up demand for efficient SUVs.