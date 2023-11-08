iOS Update Fixes BMW Wireless Charging Issue

Apple has released iOS 17.1.1, fixing an issue in which BMW’s wireless charging killed the iPhone 15’s NFC chip.

Apple acknowledged the issue, one that impacted certain BMW models and the Toyota Supra. According to MacRumors Apple’s latest iOS release fixes the issue.

This update provides bug fixes for your iPhone including: In rare circumstances, Apple Pay and other NFC features may become unavailable on iPhone 15 models after wireless charging in certain cars

Weather Lock Screen widget may not correctly display snow

The update is welcome news for iPhone 15 users and will ensure charging their phones using their BMW or Supra wireless chargers won’t kill their ability to use Apple Pay or digital car keys.