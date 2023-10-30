Advertise with Us
Apple Is Reportedly Working On Update to Address iPhone 15 Wireless Charging Issues

Written by Staff
Monday, October 30, 2023

    • Apple is reportedly working on an update to address issues with the iPhone 15 and wireless charging, especially with BMW and Toyota Supra chargers.

    Reports started surfacing shortly after the iPhone 15 release that BMW and Toyota Supra wireless chargers were causing the phone’s NFC chip to fail, effectively killing Apple Pay and digital car keys.

    According to MacRumors, Apple is aware of the issue and is working on a fix. An internal memo shared with Apple Authorized Service Providers says the company plans to issue an update later this year to address the problem.

    In the meantime, users are advised to avoid using the wireless charging in BMW and Toyota Supra vehicles until the issue is fixed.

