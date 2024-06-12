Intel Pauses Work on Israel Manufacturing Plant, Cites ‘Capital’

Intel has announced it is pausing work on its manufacturing plant in Israel citing a number of factors, including “capital management.”

According to The Register, Intel has asked the construction firm it is using to build the fab to pause construction for the time being. The company told the outlet that it remains committed to the country and the fab, but that a variety of factors led to the delay.

“Israel continues to be one of our key global manufacturing and R&D sites and we remain fully committed to the region. As we’ve previously noted, the scope and pace of Intel’s manufacturing expansion at our sites around the world depends heavily on various factors,” the company explained in a statement.

“Managing large-scale projects, especially in our industry, often involves adapting to changing timelines. Our decisions are based on business conditions, market dynamics and responsible capital management.”

As The Register points out, the fact that Intel cites “capital management” as one of the issues seems to indicate that Intel may be trying to figure out how to pay for the project.

Despite efforts by CEO Pat Gelsinger to reinvent Intel and become a major force in the semiconductor foundry business, the company is continuing to struggle, losing $7 billion in 2023 on its foundry business. The company has also had a number of disappointing quarters, and the company’s value is now half that of rival AMD.