AMD Now Worth Double What Intel Is
Written by Matt Milano
Wednesday, May 29, 2024

    • Despite Intel’s turnaround attempts, the latest data shows long-time rival AMD is now worth double what Intel is.

    AMD has long played second fiddle to Intel, but recent years have seen the company surpass its rival in many ways. AMD has been chipping away at some of Intel’s market strongholds, and has taken a technological lead over the former king of chipmakers.

    At the time of writing, AMD is the 35th most valuable company, with a market capitalization of $277.37 billion. In contrast, Intel’s market capitalization was only $132.21 billion.

    Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger famously said that ‘AMD was in the rearview mirror..never again in the windshield’ in early 2022. Despite the optimistic proclamation, AMD is clearly still ahead of Intel, not in its rearview as Intel would like.

