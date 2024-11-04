Indonesia Bans the Google Pixel

Just days after banning the iPhone 16, Indonesia has struck again, this time banning Google’s Pixel fines for similar reasons as its ban on the iPhone.

According to TechCrunch, the Indonesian Ministry of Industry banned Google’s phones after the company failed to meet the country’s 40% local content. Indonesia requires tech companies to source at least 40% of their products from within the country. While some companies have set up a manufacturing presence within the country, others have opted to meet the 40% rule through other means, such as investments.

Unfortunately for Google, the company has failed to meet the 40% requirement via any of the available options.

“The local content rule and related policies are made for fairness for all investors that invest in Indonesia, and for creating added value and deepening the industry structure here,” said Industry Minister spokesperson Febri Hendri Antoni Arief.

Apple’s iPhone was similarly banned after the company failed to meet its promised $109 million investment in the country. Apple fell $14 million short, only investing $90 million.

Industry Minister Gumiwang Kartasasmita made clear it was illegal to own an iPhone 16 within the country.

If there is an iPhone 16 that can operate in Indonesia, that means that I can say, the device is illegal. Do report it to us. We, the Ministry of Industry, are yet to be able to issue permits for the iPhone 16 because there are still commitments that Apple must realise.

Only time will tell if Apple and Google meet Indonesia’s requirements.