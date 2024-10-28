Indonesia Bans iPhone 16 to Force Apple’s Hand

Indonesia has banned the iPhone 16 after Apple comes up short on its promise to invest in the company, creating issues for locals and tourists alike.

According to 9to5Mac, Apple promised to invest $109 million ($1.71 trillion rupiah), but only invested $95 million ($1.48 trillion rupiah). In response, the Indonesian government has banned the iPhone 16.

Interestingly, the ban goes beyond merely banning imports of the device, instead making it illegal for anyone to own and use an iPhone 16. Industry Minister Gumiwang Kartasasmita made the distinction clear in his statement.

If there is an iPhone 16 that can operate in Indonesia, that means that I can say, the device is illegal. Do report it to us.

Kartasasmita made clear the decision was in response to Apple coming up short on its promise.

We, the Ministry of Industry, are yet to be able to issue permits for the iPhone 16 because there are still commitments that Apple must realise.

Needless to say, the ban is likely to be an issue for locals, as well as for anyone traveling to the country with an iPhone 16. An individual could easily face confiscation of their device.