Honda Adopts Tesla’s EV Charging Port

Honda is the latest automaker to adopt Tesla’s North American Charging Standard (NACS) for its electric vehicles.

Tesla’s NACS has been gaining ground among automakers, with Ford, GM, Rivian, and Volvo already announcing plans to adopt it. Honda’s announcement compliments its plans to help build a nationwide US charging network:

In 2025, Honda is planning to launch a new EV model in North America equipped with a NACS port. From that point forward, Honda will continue adopting NACS standards for its models.

EV models the company will launch in North America before 2025, which will be equipped with a Combined Charging System (CCS) port, are also being developed to be compatible with the NACS through the use of a charging adaptor.

In North America, Honda recently announced that it has agreed to establish a joint venture among seven automakers* to build a high-powered charging network for EVs with the aim of building a reliable charging infrastructure. In addition to this initiative, Honda has agreed to adopt the NACS to enable its customers to use Tesla Supercharger stations, which will significantly enhance charging convenience.