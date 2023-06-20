Google Tells Employees Not to Use Bard-Generated Code

Google continues to cast doubt on its own creation, telling its employees not to rely on Bard-generated code.

Generative AI is poised to revolutionize multiple industries, with many experts predicting software development will be one of the most heavily impacted. In fact, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang recently proclaimed that “everyone is a programmer,” thanks to AI.

In spite of being one of the leading companies pioneering generative AI, with its Bard chatbot, Google is telling its own employees not to rely code generated by Bard, according to Reuters:

Asked for comment, the company said Bard can make undesired code suggestions, but it helps programmers nonetheless. Google also said it aimed to be transparent about the limitations of its technology.

Google’s stance illustrates the challenges companies face adopting technology that is still very much in its infancy.