Nvidia CEO: Thanks to AI, ‘Everyone Is a Programmer Now’

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang says artificial intelligence is ushering in a new era for programming, one where “everyone is a programmer.”

AI is poised to revolutionize multiple industries, but perhaps few are set to be transformed as much as programming and software development. Multiple companies are working to improve AI’s efficacy as a programming assistant, but Huang says the potential goes far beyond that.

“There’s no question we’re in a new computing era,” he said in a speech at the Computex forum in Taipei, according to Reuters.

“Every single computing era you could do different things that weren’t possible before, and artificial intelligence certainly qualifies,” Huang added.

“The programming barrier is incredibly low. We have closed the digital divide. Everyone is a programmer now – you just have to say something to the computer,” he said.

“The rate of progress, because it’s so easy to use, is the reason why it’s growing so fast. This is going to touch literally every single industry.”

Huang is not the first to tout AI’s potential in the software development industry. Matt Welsh, CEO of Fixie.ai, has made a similar prediction:

I believe the conventional idea of “writing a program” is headed for extinction, and indeed, for all but very specialized applications, most software, as we know it, will be replaced by AI systems that are trained rather than programmed. In situations where one needs a “simple” program (after all, not everything should require a model of hundreds of billions of parameters running on a cluster of GPUs), those programs will, themselves, be generated by an AI rather than coded by hand.

Despite Huang and Welsh’s optimism, AI still has a ways to go before it achieves its full potential. In fact, a recent study has shown that using AI coding assistants actually leads to less secure code.