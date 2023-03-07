Fitbit Is Axing Popular Community-Focused Features

Fitbit is angering users, announcing it will kill off a number of community-focused features toward the end of March.

According to XDA, Challenges and open groups are both being removed, effective March 27. Both features were aimed at bolstering community engagement and were massively popular with users.

Challenges allowed users to compete and compare progress with friends who also had a Fitbit. Open groups were a way to connect with people around the world who had similar interests. Fortunately, closed groups will continue, but open groups’ days are numbered.

According to XDA, Fitbit says the changes are to “enhance the Fitbit app with Google technology” and “develop new features, deliver faster load times, and improve your experience.”

The move is not necessarily surprising, given the fact that Google now owns Fitbit. Unfortunately, Fitbit is swapping out social and community features that work, to integrate technology from a company with one of the worst social and community engagement track records in the industry.