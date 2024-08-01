Advertise with Us
Google Releases Ad Celebrating Apple’s Adoption Of RCS
Written by Matt Milano
Thursday, August 1, 2024

    • Google has released an ad campaigned aimed at iOS, but this time it’s a campaign celebrating Apple’s adoption of RCS for cross-platform texting.

    Google, as well as other companies, engaged in a long campaign to pressure Apple to into adopting RCS. While iMessage is an excellent messaging option for Apple devices, iMessage would fall back to old-fashioned SMS when communicating with Android. Advanced features, such as group management, read receipts, file sharing, high-quality media, and even encryption, are not supported by SMS. As a result, cross-platform communication was markedly inferior.

    Now that Apple is finally replacing SMS with RCS as its cross-platform fallback option, Google is celebrating:

    The video is a far cry from Google and Samsung’s previous jabs at Apple over its failure to adopt RCS.

    Users should be able to enjoy the benefits of RCS-powered cross-platform messaging later this year.

