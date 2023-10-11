Samsung Joins Google In Pressuring Apple Over Green vs Blue Bubbles

Samsung is joining Google in trying to pressure Apple to solve the green vs blue bubble debate by adopting RCS.

RCS is the successor to standard SMS text messages, offering iMessage-style features, such as read receipts, file sharing, group administration, end-to-end encryption, and more. Despite Apple’s emphasis on security and privacy, the company falls back to the insecure SMS when an iPhone user texts and Android users.

Google has been pressuring Apple to adopt RCS as its fallback for communication with Android devices, arguing that it would have no impact on iPhone-to-iPhone communication. The move would simply upgrade the iPhone-to-Android communication experience.

Unfortunately, Apple has shown no interest adopting RCS, leading Samsung to join the fray on Google’s side. The company released a YouTube video portraying green and blue bubbles wanting to be together but kept apart by their parents.