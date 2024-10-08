Google Play Store Kicks Kaspersky to the Curb

Following a US ban on Kaspersky products, Google Play Store has kicked the company’s software to the curb as well, no longer listing it as available.

Users have begun noticing that Kaspersky products are no longer available on the Google Play Store, prompting a long discussion thread on the company’s forum. A company employee responded, saying it was a temporary situation, and that the company was working to rectify it.

Hello everyone, First of all thank you for being here we will do our best to provide you with answers to your questions. The downloads and updates of Kaspersky products are temporarily unavailable on the Google Play store. Kaspersky is currently investigating the circumstances behind the issue and exploring potential solutions to ensure that users of its products can continue downloading and updating their applications from Google Play. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause. While we are working to restore the availability of Kaspersky solutions on Google Play, users can continue downloading and updating Kaspersky products from other mobile stores, including Galaxy Store, Huawei AppGallery, Xiaomi GetApps and others. The range of available Kaspersky products for Android is the same in each store.

Interestingly, users are reporting they are still able to access the software via Apple’s App Store.