Google Kills Pixel Pass Subscriptions

Google has killed its Pixel Pass subscription, the service that bundled a new Pixel phone with Google’s premium service.

Google unveiled Pixel Pass in late October, coinciding with the Pixel 6 release. The service was seen as Google’s competitor to Apple’s Apple One plan. Less than two years later, Pixel Pass joins the long list of services Google has axed.

The company announced the change in a support page:

Beginning August 29, 2023, Pixel Pass is no longer offered for new Pixel purchases or renewal.

The company says it made the decision based on evaluation and feedback from users:

We offer the best value of our hardware products and give users the flexibility to purchase their favorite services. We continue to evaluate offers based on customer feedback and provide different ways for them to access the best of Google.

Existing customers have two years from the date of their subscription, after which they will not be able to get a new phone with Pixel Pass.