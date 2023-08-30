Advertise with Us
Request Media Kit

SubscriptionEconomyPro

Google Kills Pixel Pass Subscriptions

Google has killed its Pixel Pass subscription, the service that bundled a new Pixel phone with Google's premium service....
Google Kills Pixel Pass Subscriptions
Written by Staff
Wednesday, August 30, 2023

    • Google has killed its Pixel Pass subscription, the service that bundled a new Pixel phone with Google’s premium service.

    Google unveiled Pixel Pass in late October, coinciding with the Pixel 6 release. The service was seen as Google’s competitor to Apple’s Apple One plan. Less than two years later, Pixel Pass joins the long list of services Google has axed.

    The company announced the change in a support page:

    Beginning August 29, 2023, Pixel Pass is no longer offered for new Pixel purchases or renewal.

    The company says it made the decision based on evaluation and feedback from users:

    We offer the best value of our hardware products and give users the flexibility to purchase their favorite services. We continue to evaluate offers based on customer feedback and provide different ways for them to access the best of Google.

    Existing customers have two years from the date of their subscription, after which they will not be able to get a new phone with Pixel Pass.

    Get the WebProNews newsletter
    delivered to your inbox

    Get the free daily newsletter read by decision makers

    Subscribe
    Advertise with Us

    Ready to get started?

    Get our media kit


    About Us

    WebProNews is a leading publisher of business and technology email newsletters and websites.

    Reach our audience
    Publication Categories
    WebProNews is an iEntry Publication
    ©2023 iEntry, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy Policy | Legal | Contact Us |