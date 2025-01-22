Google Investing An Additional $1 Billion In Anthropic

Google is increasing its investment in AI firm Anthropic, as the firm is seeking another round of funding that would value it at $60 billion.

According to Financial Times, via Reuters, Google is investing an additional $1 billion in Anthropic, one of OpenAI’s main competitors. Google initially invested $300 million in the company before eventually investing an additional $2 billion.

FT reports that Google’s latest investment is outside of the round of investment Anthropic is seeking and is being led by Lightspeed Venture Partners. Google is not the only major tech firm investing in Anthropic, with Amazon investing some $8 billion in the company.

Anthropic has made headway against OpenAI, thanks to the its Claude AI model. Claude has consistently performed well against OpenAI’s ChatGPT, even surpassing it in many tests. Anthropic’s success has led Amazon to use Claude as a basis for its next-gen Alexa.

Anthropic has also set itself apart with its focus on safety and a willingness to work with regulators. The company was founded by former OpenAI engineers concerned with the direction that company was taking, believing it was not doing enough to ensure safe AI development.

The continuing investment in Anthropic underscores the company’s position as one of the leaders in the AI industry, a position it is likely to hold.