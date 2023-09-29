Google Expand Gmail Client-Side Encryption to Mobile Devices

Google is expanding its client-side encryption for Gmail to mobile devices, giving Android and iOS users increased security.

The company announced the news in a blog post:

We’re expanding client-side encryption in Gmail to Android and iOS devices, so you can read and write encrypted messages directly from your device. This allows your users to work with your most sensitive data from anywhere on their mobile devices while adhering to compliance and regulatory requirements. The Gmail mobile apps support encrypted mail natively, so users don’t need to download multiple apps, or navigate to an external portal, to access their encrypted messages.

While Workspace encrypts data at rest and in transit by using secure-by-design cryptographic libraries, client-side encryption ensures that you have sole control over encryption keys and access to your data. Client-side encryption ensures sensitive data in the email body and attachments are indecipherable to Google servers — you retain control over encryption keys and the identity service to access those keys. For more information, check out our original announcement and the Workspace blog.