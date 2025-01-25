Google Agrees to Tackle Fake Reviews In the UK

The UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has reached an agreement with Google, with the search giant making “significant changes” to tackle fake reviews.

Fake reviews have been a growing problem for online platforms of all sizes, with Google and Amazon particularly impacted. Google has already taken measures to fight back against fake reviews, Amazon has sued companies providing fake reviews, and the FTC has rolled out rules make fake reviews illegal.

Despite the measures it has taken, the CMA has not been happy with Google’s progress fighting fake reviews. Following an investigation, the CMA reached an agreement with Google for it to take stronger action.

The undertakings offered by Google – one of the most used review platforms in the world – commit the company to have in place enhanced processes to tackle fake reviews written about businesses and services. Google has also agreed to enforce sanctions to deter businesses that try to benefit from fake reviews and sanction those that write fake or misleading reviews. The agreement comes after the CMA launched an investigation into Google over concerns it may have been breaching consumer law by failing to take sufficient action to protect people from fake reviews – including not doing enough to detect and remove fake reviews, act on suspicious patterns of behaviour, or properly sanction reviewers and businesses who take part in fake review activity.

” When it comes to tackling fake reviews, Google is leading the way. Left unchecked, fake reviews damage people’s trust and leave businesses who do the right thing at a disadvantage,” said Sarah Cardell, Chief Executive of the CMA.

“The changes we’ve secured from Google ensure robust processes are in place, so people can have confidence in reviews and make the best possible choices. They also help to create a level-playing field for fair dealing firms.

“This is a matter of fairness – for both business and consumers – and we encourage the entire sector to take note.”

Google has agreed to the following:

An enhanced approach to tackling fake reviews: Google has committed to rigorous steps to detect and remove fake reviews – enabling it to rapidly identify and investigate businesses and reviewers that profit from fake reviews.

Consequences for rogue reviewers around the world: Individuals who repeatedly post fake or misleading reviews for UK businesses (positive or negative) will have their reviews deleted and will be banned from posting new reviews – regardless of their location.

Consequences for UK businesses: The undertakings mean that businesses found to be boosting their star ratings via fake reviews will have prominent ‘warning’ alerts added to their Google profiles to flag to consumers that suspicious activity has been detected. This will be visible on businesses’ Google profiles, where their overall review scores are shown. Businesses will also have their review function deactivated, meaning they cannot receive any new reviews. Those firms that repeatedly engage in fake review activity will have all their reviews deleted for 6 months or more.

Easier reporting: The undertakings commit Google to put in place a robust reporting function that allows consumers to easily and quickly report concerning reviews. This includes the ability to report ‘incentives’ – i.e. a payment or reward in exchange for a positive review – which will apply regardless of whether the incentive is offered in person or online.

The CMA cautions businesses to familiarize themselves with the new guidelines or risk possible investigations and fines if they are in violation.