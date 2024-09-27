Google Maps Takes Aim at Fake Reviews

Google Maps is implementing a significant change, warning businesses of consequences if they enlist fake reviews to prop themselves up.

Fake reviews are a growing problem for businesses and consumers, even drawing the attention of the FTC. Google is taking action of its own, saying businesses that violate the company’s Fake Engagement policy will be subject to restrictions.

If we determine that a business owner has violated our Fake Engagement policy, we might place restrictions on their Business Profile (in addition to removing the violative reviews). Examples of possible restrictions include, but are not limited to, the following: Business Profile will not be able to receive new reviews or ratings for set period of time

Business Profile’s existing reviews or ratings will be unpublished for set period of time

Business Profile will display a warning to let consumers know that fake reviews were removed We will notify business owners via email if we plan to apply a restriction to their profile.

If a company believes it has been unfairly restricted, Google does provide an appeal process.