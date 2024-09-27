Advertise with Us
Google Maps Takes Aim at Fake Reviews
Written by Matt Milano
Friday, September 27, 2024

    • Google Maps is implementing a significant change, warning businesses of consequences if they enlist fake reviews to prop themselves up.

    Fake reviews are a growing problem for businesses and consumers, even drawing the attention of the FTC. Google is taking action of its own, saying businesses that violate the company’s Fake Engagement policy will be subject to restrictions.

    If we determine that a business owner has violated our Fake Engagement policy, we might place restrictions on their Business Profile (in addition to removing the violative reviews). Examples of possible restrictions include, but are not limited to, the following:

    • Business Profile will not be able to receive new reviews or ratings for set period of time
    • Business Profile’s existing reviews or ratings will be unpublished for set period of time
    • Business Profile will display a warning to let consumers know that fake reviews were removed

    We will notify business owners via email if we plan to apply a restriction to their profile.

    If a company believes it has been unfairly restricted, Google does provide an appeal process.

    Businesses have the ability to appeal our decision. Once submitted, we will re-review the profile and any additional context the business provides in the appeal. We will share the status of our review once we determine whether the restrictions should be removed. If you believe we incorrectly evaluated your Business Profile, please submit an appeal here.

