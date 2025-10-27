GM to Phase Out Apple CarPlay, Android Auto by 2028 for Revenue Boost

General Motors Co. is making a bold bet on its future by phasing out Apple CarPlay and Android Auto from all its vehicles, a move that extends beyond electric models to include gasoline-powered ones. This decision, announced by CEO Mary Barra, reflects the automaker’s push to control the in-car software experience and tap into new revenue streams through subscriptions and data. Barra has drawn parallels to Steve Jobs’ philosophy at Apple Inc., suggesting that integrating proprietary systems could lead to a more seamless user interface, much like the iPhone revolutionized smartphones.

Critics, however, argue that GM’s strategy risks alienating consumers who have grown accustomed to the familiarity and convenience of CarPlay, which mirrors iPhone apps onto vehicle dashboards. The phase-out began with GM’s electric vehicles in 2023, prompting backlash from iPhone users who found the company’s native infotainment systems clunky and less intuitive. Now, with plans to eliminate these features across the entire lineup by 2028, GM is doubling down on its vision for a unified software platform powered by Google technologies and AI assistants.

GM’s Rationale: A Unified Ecosystem for Safety and Revenue

At the heart of GM’s decision is the belief that relying on third-party systems like CarPlay creates a fragmented experience. Barra explained in a recent interview that switching between a car’s native interface and CarPlay can feel disjointed, potentially compromising safety. Instead, GM aims to build an all-in-one system where navigation, entertainment, and vehicle controls are deeply integrated. This approach, she claims, echoes Jobs’ insistence on end-to-end control, as detailed in a report from AppleInsider, which critiqued the comparison as overly ambitious.

Moreover, the shift allows GM to monetize software features through subscriptions, such as advanced driver-assistance systems and personalized AI interactions. By owning the ecosystem, the company can collect valuable data on driving habits, which could inform future innovations or partnerships. Industry analysts note that this mirrors broader trends among automakers seeking to transform vehicles into connected devices, similar to how Tesla Inc. has succeeded with its proprietary software.

Consumer Backlash and Market Implications

The announcement has sparked significant pushback, with forums like Reddit’s r/cars community erupting in discussions, as highlighted in a thread from Reddit, where users expressed frustration over losing choice in infotainment. Many argue that CarPlay offers superior app integration and voice controls, reducing distractions compared to learning a new system. GM’s initial rollout in EVs already led to complaints, with some buyers opting for competitors that retain these features.

Despite the criticism, GM is forging ahead with ambitious tech rollouts, including “eyes-off” autonomous driving by 2028 and integration of Google Gemini AI for enhanced user interaction. As reported by The Verge, Barra emphasized that a proprietary platform enables faster updates and better safety features, potentially giving GM an edge in the evolving automotive sector.

Competitive Pressures and Industry Shifts

Rivals like Ford Motor Co. and Stellantis NV continue to support CarPlay, viewing it as a customer draw. This divergence could test GM’s market share, especially among tech-savvy buyers who prioritize smartphone compatibility. Analysts from Car and Driver suggest that while GM’s strategy might pay off long-term through data-driven services, short-term sales could suffer if consumers perceive it as a step backward.

Looking ahead, GM’s move underscores a larger battle for control over vehicle software, where automakers are increasingly wary of ceding ground to tech giants like Apple and Google. By 2028, the company plans to introduce features like advanced AI assistants that anticipate driver needs, potentially redefining in-car experiences. Yet, as MacRumors points out, the success of this gamble hinges on whether GM’s system can truly outperform the established convenience of CarPlay.

The Road Ahead: Innovation vs. Consumer Choice

For industry insiders, GM’s decision signals a pivotal moment in automotive technology, where proprietary ecosystems could drive innovation but at the cost of interoperability. Barra’s invocation of Jobsian bravery, as mocked in coverage from MacDailyNews, highlights the high stakes: succeed, and GM positions itself as a leader in connected vehicles; fail, and it risks becoming isolated in a market that values flexibility.

Ultimately, this phase-out may force consumers to adapt or switch brands, reshaping how drivers interact with their cars. With eyes-off driving and AI on the horizon, GM is betting that its vision of the future—free from third-party dependencies—will win over skeptics and pave the way for a new era of automotive intelligence.